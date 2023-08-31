Mary Schumacher

Mary Schumacher, 58, of Pierre, passed peacefully at home on the morning of Aug. 28, 2023, after a nine-year battle with breast cancer. Services will be held at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on Tuesday, Sept. 5 2023. Visitation from 9-10 a.m., and Memorial Service from 10-11 a.m. at Isburg Chapel. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, and a reception follows at Pierre Senior Citizen Center. For those unable to attend the services, they can be viewed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Sep 5
Visitation
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Sep 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
10:00AM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
