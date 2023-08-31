Mary Schumacher, 58, of Pierre, passed peacefully at home on the morning of Aug. 28, 2023, after a nine-year battle with breast cancer. Services will be held at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on Tuesday, Sept. 5 2023. Visitation from 9-10 a.m., and Memorial Service from 10-11 a.m. at Isburg Chapel. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, and a reception follows at Pierre Senior Citizen Center. For those unable to attend the services, they can be viewed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Mary Carol Turney was born on Aug, 26, 1965, in Jackson, Wyoming, to George and Helen (Carlson) Turney. She grew up in Hardin, Montana, and graduated from high school in 1983. Mary completed a Bachelor’s Degree from Cal State University at San Marcos.
Mary and Keith Schumacher met in 1984 and wed on Oct. 1, 1988, while living in Milbank. Since then, she lived in Aberdeen, Pierre and Murrieta, California, before returning to Pierre in 2016. They had four daughters, Katie in 1989, Lexie in 1991, Grace in 2006, and Libby in 2008.
Mary gave to family, friends and community via her sewing projects, contributing to plays and performances for Georgia Morse Middle School, Riggs High School, Pierre Players, and Central SD Skating Club. She loved her jobs and the students and staff at Kennedy Elementary, and at the SD State Library.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; all of her daughters; three sisters; a brother; and her mother. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and her father. The family requests donations be made in her name to Countryside Hospice to support them in helping others.
