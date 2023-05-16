Mary Ann Sivertsen, 91, of Ree Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Community Church of St. Lawrence, Pastor Jim Hofman, officiating. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mary Ann Fraser was born October 6, 1931, at Chamberlain, SD, to Clifton and Gertrude (Stephens) Fraser. She received her elementary education in Buffalo and Hand Counties. Mary Ann graduated from Miller High School in 1948 at the age of 16. She worked at First National Bank of Miller until October 1953 when she married Leland Sivertsen of Ree Heights. Five children were born to this union: Randy, Sandy, Mike, LeAnn, and Susan.
Mary Ann loved making people feel at home. She enjoyed making wonderful meals for her family, friends, the silage crew, or a load of rodeo cowboys passing through for the night. She was known for her fried chicken, dinner rolls, caramel rolls, apple pie, and crabapple jelly. She loved her family and equipped her children with the skills they needed in life. She was an excellent seamstress who patiently taught her daughters and granddaughters to sew. Mary Ann was supportive of her children's and grandchildren's activities, whether she was sitting in the rodeo stands with her pen and clipboard in hand or sitting in the audience at a sporting or fine arts event.
Mary Ann cared about serving her community. She was an active member of the Ree Heights Community Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, and deaconess. She served as the Ree Heights town treasurer and served on the Ree Heights Cemetery Board. She was involved in the VFW Auxiliary, Hilltop Grange, AQHA, Highmore Round-Up Club, 4-H Leader, and ASCS employee organizations. She worked at the Prairie Good Samaritan Center in Miller from 1975 to 1977. Then she accepted a position with the ASCS office, retiring after 19 years. After her retirement, she worked part-time for Pioneer Garage in Highmore as well as DakotaMart in Pierre.
Mary Ann was a kind, generous, and loving person. She depended on her Savior, Jesus, for strength and served as an example of quiet faithfulness. Grateful to have shared her life are her five children and their families: Randall (Sandy) Sivertsen, Ree Heights, SD, Sandra (James) Garrett, Pierre, SD, Michael Sivertsen (Laurel Fornia,) Spearfish, SD, LeAnn (Rex) Haskins, Pierre, SD, and Susan Fritz, Brandon, SD; grandchildren: LaCosta (Gregory) Jackson, Kayla (Bryce) Magee, Patty (Kyle) Donnelly, Lee Sivertsen, Landon Sivertsen, Leon (Amber) Garrett, Levi Garrett, Chazeré (Bryant) Schmautz, Rance Sivertsen, Derrick Haskins, Lindsey (TJ) Philips, MecKenzie (AJ) Bunker, Shelby (Jim) Cronk; 17 great-grandchildren; sister: Deanna Peterson; brothers-in-law: Raymond Aldred, John Slocum, Eddie (Christine) Sivertsen; sister-in-law: LaVonne Kusser; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Sivertsen; parents: Cliff and Gertrude Fraser; son-in-law: Jeff Fritz; sisters: Donna Aldred, Peggy Slocum; brother: Charles Fraser, brothers-in-law: Delwin Peterson, DeWayne (Ruth) Sivertsen, Wilmer (Shirley) Sivertsen, Vernon (Clara) Sivertsen, and Joe Kusser.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.