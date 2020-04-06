Maryanne Marie Berger, 68
Maryanne Marie Berger, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, died at her home on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Maryanne was born on June 1, 1951, to Clarence and Mildred (Campbell) Jensen in Yankton, SD. She grew up on the family farm near Centerville, SD. After high school she attended college and earned a degree in Drafting. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, shuffleboard, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Maryanne is survived by her husband David Berger, her children: Kimberly Herrman of Pierre, Michael Brende Jr. of Leesburg, VA, and Dawn Brende of Kansas City, MO, 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Maryanne was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
