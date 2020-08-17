Mason D. Short, 50, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on August 11, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.
Mason was born in Appleton, MN, to William Short and Joan (Alloway) Short on July 22, 1970. He went to school and graduated at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, TX, Central College in McPherson, KS, with an A.S. in Aviation, and Wichita State University in Wichita, KS, with a B.A. in Aviation Management.
He married Jeannie Dearborn on July 11, 1992, in Miller, SD. His career in aviation began in general aviation working line service, progressing to scheduling charters, then managed three airports, the last of which was Rapid City Regional Airport. After that, he held a transitional job at Mount Rushmore Society, managing the parking lot. His final position in aviation was with KLJ, a planning and engineering firm, as an airport planner and most recently business development manager for their aviation department. He attended Rimrock Church and was involved in community leadership and service in Rapid City.
Mason is survived by his wife, Jeannie, his daughter Kathlynn, sons Alexander and Kristoffer, and his parents, Will and Joan.
Memorials may be given to Missionary Aviation Fellowship: https://give.maf.org/donate/tribute .
Arrangements are by Kirk Funeral Home www.kirkfuneral.com. See their page for a more extensive memorial and celebration of life details.
