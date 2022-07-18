Mathilde ‘Kitty’ Werthmann
Mathilde “Kitty” Werthmann, 96, of Pierre, passed away July 14, 2022. A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. July 21, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. July 22, 2022, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mathilde Kitty (Gautsch) Werthmann was born January 2, 1926, in Salzburg, Austria. She received her elementary education in nearby Ramingstein, then completed her high school years at a convent boarding school in just 4 years. She went on to college and began teaching in the province of Salzburg.
While teaching, Kitty began seeing the effects of Adolf Hitler’s presence in her home country; the handicapped were sent away to die in his euthanasia program. Media became strictly controlled by the State, early enlistment by young men and women was required and free speech was no longer allowed. Seeing her beloved country become a full dictatorship, she chose to emigrate from Austria to the United States. She met her German born husband in Minneapolis, MN; they chose to raise a family of 5 children in Pierre, SD where Dr. Hubert Werthmann began his Radiology practice with St. Mary’s and area hospitals.
For nearly 40 years, Kitty spent a great deal of time lobbying against bills she felt would negatively impact the American family. Both on the state level in South Dakota and the national level, she represented Eagle Forum as state president, a national pro-family political movement. She became a lobbyist and, as co-founder, of South Dakota Right To Life, she was able to rescind ERA, as well as fight for pro-family bills.
She became known as a speaker who championed America’s freedom and independence. She spoke nationally to a wide variety of organizations as well as universities throughout the country.
Survivors include Shirley (Randy) Parr, of Buckeye, AZ and children Erik (Kara) of Minneapolis, MN, and Katie Parr (Aaron Cuthbert) Minneapolis, MN; Sigrid Filipek (Doug) and children Nik Filipek, of Leander, TX, Logan Filipek (Brittany) of Liberty Hill, TX and Mathew Filipek of Leander, TX; Heidi Drealan (Wayne) of Belle Fourche, SD, and children Anthony Drealan (Samantha) and children Westin, Harrison and Finley, Madison, SD, Erica Sowers (Randy) and children Tobiah, Elijah, James and John, of Belle Fourche, SD; Markus Drealan of Minneapolis, MN and son Erich Werthmann of Buckeye, AZ. Also, nieces Gerlinde Fuchsberger and Josefine Fuchsberger of Salzburg, Austria.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert in 1996 and sons Erwin 1979, Edgar 1961, one brother and three sisters.
Kitty was proud to be an American. This passionate statement stays with us “After America, there is no place to run!!”
Her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses and all the assisting medical personnel at St. Mary’s Hospital for their outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Countryside Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
