John “Matt” Sutton Jr., 91 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Pierre and Agar, died Tuesday, September 20, at Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls. Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, September 30, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, SD, burial at the Onida Cemetery and a reception afterward at the Sully County Phoenix Center.

