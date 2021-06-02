Matthew Allen Cwach
Matthew Allen Cwach, 42, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. He was taken far too soon from his family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 3rd, from 4:00pm until 5:30pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 5:30pm. Funeral service will be at 11:00am, June 4th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. Services and interment in Yankton, SD, are pending. Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Matt was born February 28, 1979, to Debra (Slagle) and George Cwach in Yankton, SD. The family spent a short time in Ponca and Norfolk, NE, with most of his childhood spent in Yankton, SD. He graduated from Yankton High School and attended Northeast Tech earning an associate’s degree in automotive technology. He worked many years at RPM in Volin for the Gustad family.
Matt married Stacy Zeigler on May 14, 2016, in Yankton after many years of dating. The couple made their home in Pierre where Matt worked at the gun shop and then later stayed home to care for their son, Joseph “Joey.” Matt was reserved, selfless, caring, sensitive and loved his family and friends dearly. He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father. His brightest days were when he married Stacy and then when little Joey arrived. Matt was a doting father and Joey was the apple of his eye. The couple traveled and one of their favorite destinations was Las Vegas.
Matt was a member of the Yankton Sharpshooters club which he founded with his dad George in 1985. He started competitively shooting service rifles at the age of 12. The couple traveled to shooting competitions where Matt earned many state championship titles. It was a family affair with he and his dad George being the only father and son in South Dakota to earn the distinguished rifleman award. His last competitive shoot was last year in Yankton at the South Dakota State championship. He held leadership positions for the Yankton Sharpshooters club and South Dakota shooting sports Association. Matt for many years served on the Volin Fire Department and enjoyed a casual beer at monthly meetings. He was also often found at the softball field, watching Stacy play and cheering her on.
Those blessed to have shared in his life are wife Stacy and their son Joey, Lucy and Leia four legged babies, his parents George and Debra Cwach, brother Jason Cwach (Mandy) all of Yankton S.D., and sister Alison Ernster(Jeff) of Laramie, Wyoming.
Matt was preceded in death by his cousin Heather Cwach.
