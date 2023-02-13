Matthew Dale Stulken

Matthew Dale Stulken, age 28, passed away February 9th, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls with his mom and Uncle Mike at his side. Celebration of His Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Rude’s Funeral Home, in Brookings. His service will be livestreamed and can be found at www.rudesfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Rude’s Funeral Home.

