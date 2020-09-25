Matthew Rauss, 36, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home in Pierre.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:30pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Lilly Park in Fort Pierre.
Matt was born on November 23, 1983, to Gary and Gail (Johnson) Rauss in Wisconsin. He grew up in Blair, WI. He enjoyed working with his grandpa doing lawn care. He worked for the railroad and that is what brought him to South Dakota.
Matt was always a skilled cook, he worked at various restaurants in the Pierre area. Most recently he was the executive chef at the Silver Spur in Fort Pierre, SD. He loved spending time with his wife and daughter Phoebe and stepdaughter Sky. Matt enjoyed watching football on Sunday afternoons; his favorite team was the Green Bay Packers. Matt liked the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. He especially loved playing darts with the boys.
Matt is survived by his wife Chantel, his daughter Phoebe and stepdaughter Sky, his parents Gary Rauss and Gail Rauss and brother Ryan Rauss.
