Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Maude Elizabeth Flahaven

Maude Elizabeth Flahaven, 79, died November 9, 2021, Crook County Medical Services, Sundance, Wyoming.

Services will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12 p.m., Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

Visitation one hour prior at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD.

Send condolences to www.kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maude Flahaven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments