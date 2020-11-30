Maurice Trautman, 82, of Pierre, S.D., passed away November 30, 2020. Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020. Masks will be required. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blunt, S.D. Maurice’s funeral service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story can be found at www.feigumfh.com.
