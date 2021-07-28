Mavis E. (Bren) Olson
Mavis (Bren) Olson, 80, of Chula Vista, CA, passed away on October 30, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at 9:00am, Friday, July 30, 2021, honoring her final wishes to be buried with her parents at Riverside Cemetery.
Mavis E. Olson was born April 25, 1939, to Adolph E. & Loveda V. (Ehrisman) Bren in Tyndall, SD, the first of ten born to the couple. She attended rural schools in Charles Mix County until June of 1953 when the family moved to Fort Pierre where her dad worked at the Oahe Dam. She graduated from Stanley County High School in 1957.
Mavis married Lenny Olson, the love of her life, on May 14, 1960. To this union were born two sons: Ronald and Bryan Olson. They lived in the Pierre area until moving to San Diego, CA, in the late 1960s where they owned and ran their own business.
Mavis was survived by two sons: Ron and Bryan Olson, one brother Gary Bren, and two sisters: Joyce Leafgreen and Pam Dockter. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers: Kenny, Lloyd, Wally, Merle Lee & Michael Ray Bren, sister Ardis Holzhauer, and brother in law Floyd Leafgreen.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
