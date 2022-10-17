Maxine 'Mickey' June Thomsen

Maxine “Mickey” June Thomsen, 99, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022, at Highmore Health Care in Highmore, SD. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

