Maxine “Mickey” June Thomsen, 99, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022, at Highmore Health Care in Highmore, SD. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Maxine “Mickey” June Bain was born on July 27, 1923, in Omaha, NE, to Wallace C. and Nellie (Compher) Bain. She grew up in Omaha where she attended school and graduated from South High School. Mickey had many adventures over the years having lived in West Depere, WI, Ames, IA, Roseburg, OR, and Helena, MT. She married Elmer C. “Tommy” Thomsen on May 23, 1943, in Omaha, NE. To this union sons Alan and Wallace “Wally” were born. They moved to Pierre in 1951, where they purchased Paul's Greenhouse, eventually changing the name to Pierre Flower Shop & Greenhouses. She was a soft-spoken person who through the years was always a welcoming face and fixture at the flower shop. Over the years she was active in Eastern Star, Zonta Club, PEO Chapter BJ and the Mayflower Guild at the UCC.
Mickey is survived by her daughters-in-law Linda Thomsen-King of Louisville, KY, and Nancy Thomsen of Pierre; granddaughters, Kim Thomsen of Orcutt, CA, and Jeanne Bergerson and her husband Randy of Elk River, MN; grandson Christopher Thomsen, DVM, and his wife Leigh, DVM, of Belle Fourche, SD; great-grandchildren: Tyler Thomsen, Justyn Thomsen, Michael Bergerson and Caden, Adeline, Trig and Tate Thomsen; 2 step great-grandchildren Daniel (Jenn) Bergerson and Kirsten (Brett) Spark, brother-in-law Kenneth Thomsen and his wife Edna of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Donna Thomsen of Shelby, IA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mickey was preceded in death by her husband Tommy and her sons Alan and Wally.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Thomsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
