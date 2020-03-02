Maynard Klingbeil, 84
Maynard Klingbeil, 84, of Onida, passed away February 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Onida United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Adel officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to his service, from 10:00-11:00am. Burial will take place at the Onida Cemetery at a later date.
Maynard Adolph Klingbeil was born May 24, 1935, at Onida, SD, to Benjamin A. and Elsie Dora (Fritz) Klingbeil. He was the younger of two children. He had an older sister, Doris.
Maynard attended grade school at the Blaine Township country school in Sully County. He attended the Onida High School and graduated valedictorian with the class of 1953.
He farmed all of his life in eastern Sully County, beginning in partnership with his father. Later he bought the farm and continued to add to it over the years.
He was a life-long member of the Sully County Crop & Livestock Improvement Association. He was a member of the Onida United Methodist Church where he served for 45 consecutive years as the secretary/treasurer of the Sunday school at the church, retiring in 1997. For many years Maynard was an A.S.C.S. community committeeman in Sully County. He also served as Secretary for the 1983 Onida/Sully County centennial committee. Maynard was honored in 2000 as the Bankwest senior celebrity.
Maynard never married, but leaves to mourn many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father in 1978, his mother in 1989, brother-in-law Harry Hofer in 1988 as well as his sister Doris in 2016. Condolences may be conveyed at www.feigumfh.com
