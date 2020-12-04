Meghan Newsam, 36
Meghan Newsam, 36, of Murdo, S.D., passed away on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at her home in Murdo.
Visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Murdo United Methodist Church in Murdo, S.D. Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 also at the church. Burial will follow at Murdo City Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo. The service will be live streamed at the top of Meghan’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com as well as on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MurdoDraper-UMC-1312716165485947/.
Meghan Elizabeth Brunskill entered the world December 8, 1983, born to John and Patricia (Donahue) Brunskill. Meghan thought herself fortunate to spend her entire childhood growing up in Murdo. Her love of music kept her busy throughout her school years, along with her love of people and many friends she enjoyed spending time with. Meghan graduated from high school in 2002, then attending Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, where she spent two years earning her Business Administration degree.
Meghan returned to Murdo and married her high school sweetheart, Levi Newsam, September 4, 2004, and they settled down to begin their life together and start a family. She faithfully supported Levi in his ranching endeavors throughout the years and was active in the Murdo community. When their babies entered the world, Emmy Lee, Easton John, Royce Allen, and Rafe Aiden, priorities shifted and Meghan switched roles to be at home with them in between jobs and kids entering school. Her places of employment included Bankwest and, currently, Jones County Register of Deeds. She was also involved in the Methodist church, serving on the church board and as a Sunday school teacher, held office and was involved in the 4-H Parent/Leaders Association, among other things. Meghan’s family was her utmost joy, her friends a close second, though Meghan never met a stranger and made everyone feel included and special. When Meghan had free time, she loved to read, particularly Harry Potter, and craft, crafting also being another area that tied in with time spent with friends.
In 2016, Meghan would tell you, her life shifted directions once again. Finding out at twelve weeks pregnant that she was having a very high risk pregnancy and her baby had little chance of living to see this world, she began to turn to God, seeking a miracle. She spent two months in the hospital, and in that time diligently sought the source of the comfort and strength she was being provided. After a very rocky and scary start, that baby, Rafe, was saved and Meghan continued to seek out the God who had performed the miracle she had sought. In the fall of 2017 Meghan accepted Jesus into her heart and began a relationship that, from then on, affected every other relationship she had. Anyone who knew Meghan was aware of that newfound faith she held. She was literally a light to everyone around her. Psalm 16:11 says, “You make known to me the path of life, in your presence there is fullness of joy.” Upon stepping onto that path Meghan epitomized the fullness of joy and passed that joy on to everyone. She selflessly served others and was the glue that held people together in so many different areas of her life and in the community.
Blessed and grateful for having shared her life are husband, Levi Newsam of Murdo, children, Emmy Lee, Easton John, Royce Allen, and Rafe Aiden. Parents, John and Patricia Brunskill, of Murdo. Siblings, Bill (Teri) Brunskill of Murdo, Dan Brunskill of Mitchell, S.D., Laurie (Ben) Dolloff of Murdo. Mother-in-law, Jeannette Newsam of Murdo, Brother-in-law, Luke (Shanda) Newsam of Queen Creek, Ariz. Grandmother, Arlene Donahue, of Rapid City, S.D., along with her grandparents in law, Cecilia Newsam of Murdo, and Chip and Phyliss Peters of Murdo and numerous nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Meghan was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Brunskill, Grandparents, Jack Donahue, and Gregg and Virginia Brunskill, father-in-law, Lee Newsam, and uncle, Steve Wagner.
