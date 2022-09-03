Melody Maher Hackett

Melody Maher Hackett, 60, died on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Fort Pierre. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery all in Fort Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Sep 7
Service
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
2:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
206 W Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
