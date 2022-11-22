Meloni J. Monroe

Melani J. Monroe

Meloni Monroe age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11th, at her childhood home. Born to Rowna Glawe and Sherman Monroe in Volga, SD, October 2nd, 1957. As a young child she lived in Turkey while Sherman served as Recreation Director for the Air Base. Meloni graduated from Wheatridge High in Golden, Colorado, worked in SD and CO then moved to Connecticut. She worked as a project manager for GTE in the early 80’s and piloted the first email transmissions successfully for government use. Yes, first emails ever sent via electronic messaging (e-mail).

