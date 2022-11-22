Meloni J. Monroe

Meloni Monroe age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11th, at her childhood home. Born to Rowna Glawe and Sherman Monroe in Volga, SD, October 2nd, 1957. As a young child she lived in Turkey while Sherman served as Recreation Director for the Air Base. Meloni graduated from Wheatridge High in Golden, Colorado, worked in SD and CO then moved to Connecticut. She worked as a project manager for GTE in the early 80’s and piloted the first email transmissions successfully for government use. Yes, first emails ever sent via electronic messaging (e-mail).
In the 90’s she moved closer to family in Minnesota remaining in project management and technology while raising her children. Meloni was dedicated, loyal and hard working. Her three grandchildren Bobbi Andres-Paine, Monroe Andres-Paine and Ozzie Paine loved the fun times with Grandma. She ensured they saw every new movie in the theater, enjoyed theme parks, and experienced new food fare. She enjoyed air travel and road trips to see her dad, Sherman Monroe in Ft. Pierre. She is survived by her father, Sherman (Vivian) Monroe of Ft. Pierre, SD; sister Molly (Jim) Kridel, Rancho Mirage, CA; step-brother Dave (Jana) Lowenstein, Plymouth, MN; children: Charlotte (Shawn) Andres, Waubay, SD, and John (Jessie) Paine, Columbia Heights, MN; grandchildren: Bobbi Andres-Paine, Plymouth, MN, Monroe Andres-Paine, Plymouth, MN, and Ozzie Paine, Columbia Heights, MN; nephew Billy (Bri) Monroe, Mound, MN; step-sister Kris (Craig) Sailer, Gilbert, AZ; several family members and friends that shared life's moments with her. Sherman Monroe shall receive memorials to: PO Box 446, Ft. Pierre, SD, 57532.
