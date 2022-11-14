Melvern Kessler

Melvern Kessler, 88, of Murdo died on Monday, November 7th, at Faulkton Senior Living in Faulkton. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre followed by at gathering starting at 5 p.m. in Murdo at the Tap House 22. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

