Melvin D. Carroll, 78
Melvin D. Carroll, 78, of Harrold, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Avantara in Pierre.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Harrold Auditorium in Harrold, with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. Burial will follow at the Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold. Mask and social distancing are required at the funeral. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home website.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Melvin’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
