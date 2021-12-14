Purchase Access

Melvin Roghair

Melvin Roghair, age 84, of Okaton, South Dakota, died on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo with a visitation one hour prior.

Following a luncheon, burial will be held at the Plum Thicket Hill Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

