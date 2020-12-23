Merle Dean Swenson, 85

Merle Dean Swenson, 85, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away December 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

Services will be Saturday December 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

A live feed of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/calvaryrapidcity/ or www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-HZxjRVx3uDADKUNoGbiQ and the church website at www.calvaryrapidcity.org.

A celebration of Merle’s life will be at a later date.

Service information

Dec 26
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 26, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
