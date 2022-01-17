Merlin Dean Kirschenmann, 69, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on January 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Merlin Dean Kirschenmann was born April 9, 1952, to Alvin and Mayo (Sadler) Kirschenmann. Merlin was raised on the family farm southwest of Harrold, SD. Merlin attended school and graduated from Harrold High School in 1972. During his school years and short time after graduation, Merlin worked for several farmers in the area.
Merlin decided that farming was not for him and traveled to Pierre and found employment with Neele Kruse Construction. Merlin worked for the Pierre School District, Parsons Bargain Barn, and Slumberland Furniture. One day, Merlin walked into Wegner Auto and asked Jim Wegner for a job and was hired on the spot as an automotive detailer. Merlin took great pride in his work and was good at what he did.
Merlin, being a quiet and shy guy, some friends decided it was time for him to find a girl and that is exactly what he did. On October 7, 1979, he married Lois Lord. To this union, three children were born.
Merlin was a soft spoken, strong man who loved his family. Merlin enjoyed going to Runnings Farm and Fleet and gardening. Merlin also enjoyed attending events that his grandchildren participated in, especially watching Caleb play basketball.
Merlin will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Lois, daughter, Tina, sons, Darren and Jason, Grandchildren, Harland, Deven, Kylie, Caleb, and America, Great Grandson, Darin, brother, Arthur (Linda) Kirschenmann, Sisters, Alma (Jerry) Lappe, and Kristy (Pete) Severson, Uncle Russell Sadler and Aunt Deb Sadler, several nieces and nephews, Wegner Auto Family, long time friend, Bill Hieb, and loyal dog, Rosie.
Merlin is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Doneta Kirschenmann, and nephew, Don Kirschenmann.
