Merlyn Neil 'Bub' Myers

Merlyn Neil 'Bub' Myers

Merlyn Neil ‘Bub’ Myers

Merlyn Neil “Bub” Myers of Breckenridge, MN, previously of Pierre, passed away peacefully November 1, 2022, at the age of 90, in the care of Pioneer Cottage Memory Care in Breckenridge, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with visitation an hour prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Feigum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Bub’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Merlyn Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments