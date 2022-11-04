Merlyn Neil “Bub” Myers of Breckenridge, MN, previously of Pierre, passed away peacefully November 1, 2022, at the age of 90, in the care of Pioneer Cottage Memory Care in Breckenridge, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with visitation an hour prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Feigum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Bub’s service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Merlyn Neil “Bub” Myers was born on March 17, 1932, to Bert and Viola Myers in Manchester, SD, where he attended school and lived until the family moved to Pierre, SD.
On June 17, 1954, he married Doris Jean Harrowa at the United Methodist Church in Pierre, SD. They were a very devoted couple for over 60 years. They had one daughter, Marles, but the door to their home was always open if anyone needed a place to stay.
Merlyn worked for Kelly’s Construction, Kruse Construction and then the City of Pierre until retirement in 1999.
Bub liked to keep busy helping friends with concrete work, brick laying, building and woodworking. Both Bub and Doris enjoyed bowling, camping, riding their motorcycle, and dancing. He loved to work on stock cars in the garage with Bud Stertz and friends for the races on Saturday and Sunday nights. As the years went by, he also developed a passion for gardening and taking pictures. Additionally, he devoted time driving veterans to their medical appointments in Fort Meade in the DAV van.
Merlyn loved being a husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He enjoyed every minute with family and friends. When his wife Doris became ill Bub was her caregiver and kept her home until she went to Maryhouse, where he visited her daily and typically stayed until bowling time. Spending time bowling with his friends served to keep him healthy and active…it really was what kept him going.
Merlyn will be remembered for his smile, kindness, warmth and willingness to help others. His sister Denise will cherish their talks about the plants they were growing and whose was bigger.
Merlyn is survived by his daughter Marles Wieczorek of Wahpeton, ND, granddaughter Louisa (Tim) Dion and their children Lola and Piper of Hutchinson, MN, sister Denise Stertz of Rapid City, SD, and many nieces and nephews.
Merlyn was preceded in death by his wife Doris, son in law Daniel Wieczorek, brothers Elwynn Myers and Jewel Myers, sisters LaVonne Curtis, Marilyn Zink and Joyce Curtis.
Bub’s Family wishes to thank all the staff and care providers at Pioneer Cottage Memory Care in Breckenridge, MN, and Hospice for all the compassion and dedicated care they showed him.
