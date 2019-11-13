Michael Allen Vermundson, 61
Michael Allen Vermundson, 61, Rapid City, died November 6, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., (CST) Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.