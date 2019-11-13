Michael Allen Vermundson, 61

Michael Allen Vermundson, 61, Rapid City, died November 6, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., (CST) Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Vermundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments