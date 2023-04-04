Michael Bonhorst

Michael Lewis Bonhorst, Age 55, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away on April 2, 2023. A prayer service and visitation will be held on April 7, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapels in Pierre, SD. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD on April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Ron Garry officiating. Interment will be in Scotty Philip Cemetery at Fort Pierre, SD.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Bonhorst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

