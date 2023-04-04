Michael Bonhorst

Michael Lewis Bonhorst, Age 55, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away on April 2, 2023. A prayer service and visitation will be held on April 7, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapels in Pierre, SD. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD on April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Ron Garry officiating. Interment will be in Scotty Philip Cemetery at Fort Pierre, SD.
Michael was born November 7, 1967 in Phillip, SD, the son of Lewis Bonhorst and Mary (Jeffries) Bonhorst.
Michael graduated from Stanley County High School in 1985. He began farming with his father at an early age. He continued farming throughout his life. He especially enjoyed working with his father on the family farm and ranch on Bad River Road, as well as his time working for Ken Olson, Inc. in Turton, SD.
Mike enjoyed many outdoor pursuits. While he especially enjoyed farming, he also enjoyed boating, canoeing, fishing, and deer hunting. He enjoyed games of strategy, including playing cards, darts, and chess.
Above all, Mike was the rock of his family. He was a hardworking, kind, giving, and dependable son, brother, and uncle. He shared his impressive skills as a mechanic, carpenter, and large equipment operator, to help his family whenever he was needed. He has numerous nieces and nephews who adore him, and who were fortunate to spend time with him. His family will forever be influenced by the integrity in which he lived his life.
Remaining to cherish Michael’s memory are his mother, Mary, and sisters: Jeri, Jaci, Mina, Amy, Audra, Lana and Laurie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Lewis.
Memorial donations in Michael’s memory may be directed to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Arrangements have been placed in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre, SD.
