Michael Buffalo

Funeral services for Michael S. Buffalo, 71, of Pierre, SD, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD, with burial in the Holy Comforter Episcopal Cemetery at Lower Brule, SD. Wake services were 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD.  

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Buffalo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments