Michael Buffalo

Funeral services for Michael S. Buffalo, 71, of Pierre, SD, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD, with burial in the Holy Comforter Episcopal Cemetery at Lower Brule, SD. Wake services were 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD.
Michael Stephen Buffalo (Myanowata – Bear Clan) age 71, began his journey home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 7, 1952, to Milo Buffalo Sr. and Christine (Davenport) Buffalo. He grew up on the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama, Iowa, before moving to South Dakota.
Michael started off his academic career at Enemy Swim Day School and Waubay Elementary School. He graduated from Reliance High School in 1970. He attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD, before getting drafted into the Army in the early '70s. After he returned, he later attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD.
After meeting in Lower Brule, Michael married Ruby Estes on September 20, 1974, in Pierre, South Dakota. To this marriage three beautiful daughters were born: Michelle, Melissa, and Holly along with their grandchildren: Trent, Jayda, Victor, Micah, Amelia (Mills), Ayden (Cepa), and Silas.
He worked for Midwest Coast Trucking driving semi-trucks across the country. He then worked at Hills Materials Company in Rapid City. After that he worked at Dacotah Cement Plant in Rapid City for many years. His last place of employment was with B & H Asphalt in Rapid City. Mike and Ruby called Rapid City home for thirty years while watching their kids grow up. Michael has been in the Pierre area since 2012, living with his daughter Holly and her kids. In 2015, Michael was diagnosed with throat cancer and was not expected to live for more than six months. Not only did he beat cancer, but his children and grandchildren were blessed with eight more years of life.
Michael was a hard-working, loving, and caring father and grandfather. Mike enjoyed watching Nascar-Dale Earnhardt, eating biscuits and gravy, watching war movies, going on drives, yelling “HOORAH!,” calling friends and family, and watching the weather channel. He was so proud of all his daughters and his grandkids. Michael found so much joy traveling across South Dakota to support his grandchildren during all their special moments, celebrations, and various sports. Michael was a good story teller and could always make everyone in the room laugh. He was so proud of all his daughters and his grandkids. May creator bless and watch over Michael as he makes his journey home.
Michael passed away August 1, 2023, at the Highmore Healthcare Center in Highmore, SD, at the age of 71. He is survived by his daughters: Michelle (Trent, Jayda, Victor) of Dell Rapids, SD, Melissa (Mills, Cepa) of Minneapolis, MN, and Holly (Micah, Silas) of Pierre, SD; brothers Mark, Chris; sisters Marsha, and Melinda all of Tama, IA. Michael is also survived by many cousins, aunties, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife Ruby Buffalo, parents Milo Sr. and Christine Buffalo, brother Milo Jr. Buffalo, and sister Bonnie Jean Buffalo.
