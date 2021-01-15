Michael Daniel Kuck

Michael Daniel Kuck, Brookings, S.D., died January 13, 2021, after a 17-year battle with melanoma.

Due to the current pandemic, a private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, and will be Livestreamed through the Rude’s Funeral Home Facebook page. Public Visitation will be without family present from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Rude’s Funeral Home, Brookings, S.D. Private family graveside services will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, in Sturgis, S.D., and will be livestreamed as well. Times for the graveside service can be found on www.rudesfuneralhome.com.

