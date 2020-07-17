Michael Hans Shaw, formerly of Pierre, SD, died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 95 due to various complications of cancer. He was in hospice care at his home in Brandon, SD, and passed on with his wife, Shirley Licht-Shaw, by his side. Private Family Services will be held in July 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Pierre Education Foundation referencing the Shaw Scholarship PO Box 94, Pierre, SD 57501.
Mike was born in Pierre, SD, on July 21, 1924, to Nellie Belle and Frederick Longsdale Shaw and spent his childhood and young adult years in Huron, SD, surrounded by six siblings who preceded him in death; Sam, Bob, Don and Poppy (twins), and Shine and Mary (twins). The Shaw family ran a S.D. State Fair booth and delighted in their family big band, The Don Shaw Band. Mike was adored by all his brothers and sisters, their spouses, and his many nieces and nephews.
After serving as an officer and pilot in the Navy during World War II, he returned to Huron to fall in love and wed Marilyn Alice Anderson on August 21, 1951. Together Mike and Marilyn raised their four children; Nancy Jo (John Grinager), Lizabeth Mary (Bob Drew), Mike Frederick (Dedra) and Christopher Robert (Christy). These years were marked with great joy, many risks and adventures.
They made many states their home and worked and served together in various ways, such as; education, public service, volunteerism and private business. Prior to retirement, Mike ended his career as the CEO of Delta Dental SD and as a SD State Representative. They selflessly served others and their church as an expression of their devout Christian faith.
After forty-five years of marriage, Marilyn died on August 5, 1996, of breast cancer leaving behind her husband, their four children and twelve grandchildren; Hans, Peter and Nathan Grinager; Natalie, William and Joseph Drew; Sam and Callan Shaw (de Hueck); and Michael, Kelsey, Josie and Aaron Shaw.
While our hearts are heavy with loss, we take comfort in knowing that Mike was a man of great Christian faith and is celebrating and worshiping with his Maker in Heaven. He deeply loved and prayed daily for each member of his family, including his eight great-grandchildren, and we know his prayers will impact his family for generations.
Mike sadly leaves behind his second wife, Shirley Licht-Shaw. They were married May 28, 2005, in Pierre spending winters in Sun Lakes, AZ, and summers in Pierre until their move to Bethany Meadows in Brandon, SD, in 2014. They had a wonderful life together, actively involved with church, family and friends and felt very blessed.
A family-only memorial service is being held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre on Monday, July 20.
