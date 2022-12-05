Michael John Walter

Michael John Walter

Michael John Walter

Michael John Walter, age 73, passed peacefully at his home in the Spring Creek area of Pierre, SD, on November 27th, 2022. Services were held at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, SD, on Monday, December 5th. Service may be viewed at www.feigumfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Walter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments