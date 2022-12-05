Michael John Walter, age 73, passed peacefully at his home in the Spring Creek area of Pierre, SD, on November 27th, 2022. Services were held at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, SD, on Monday, December 5th. Service may be viewed at www.feigumfh.com.
Mike was born to Susan and John Walter. He was raised in Broadland, SD, and attended school in Hitchcock, SD. Mike married his wife Lavonne on November 23rd, 1990, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He lived in many places in his life settling in the Spring Creek area where he lived with his wife Lavonne.
Mike worked numerous jobs and then went on to start Mike’s Landscaping, Painting and Tree Service where he worked until he retired in September of 2017. Mike enjoyed hunting (by the way, he is still waiting for his name to be called for his Elk Tag in Custer State Park), fishing, camping, sitting around the fire, playing pool and later in life hanging with his little buddy, Ryler. Mike won the SD State C Division Championship Pool Tournament and was the winner, along with Barry Seyer, of the 2008 SD Walleye Governor’s Cup Fishing Tournament.
Mike had too many friends and adventures to mention, and made sure to live his life to the fullest. He would do anything for his friends, family and loved ones, but especially enjoyed following his grandkids. Mike made everyone who knew him laugh or cry with all the stories and experiences he shared.
Mike is survived by his wife Lavonne, daughters: Tausha Kraft (Guthrie), Tammy (Chris) Stricherz, Tonia Thompson, Randi (Abram) Spaid-Elder, sons: Todd (Chanda) Walter and Rocky Spaid, grandchildren: Cody (Morgan) Kraft, Zach (Brooke) Stricherz, Mallory (Brent) Zemlicka, Tanner (Sierra) Kraft, Tucker Kraft, Hunter Marso, Caleb Stricherz, Sidney Stricherz, Gracie Thompson and Ryler Elder, great grandchildren: Henry, Lennox, Douglas and Reagan Kae, one living sister Shirlen (Galen) Jones of Rapid City, SD and several other beloved family members. Mike was preceded in death by his parents John and Susan Walter, sister Betty Decker of Huron, SD, and son in law Douglas Kraft of Timber Lake, SD. Our family is grateful to know that Mike is finally at peace.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Walter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
