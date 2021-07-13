Michael “Mike” Herrlein
Michael “Mike” Herrlein, 54, of Mitchell, SD, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, July 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church with a 6:30 PM Scripture Service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Michael Herrlein was given the “gift of gab” by his parents Carolyn (Smith) Reis and Donald Joseph Herrlein Sr. on October 29, 1966. His gift was appreciated by all who knew him but especially his six siblings who were often given the saving grace of Mike’s quick wit. Mike grew up and later worked around cattle and crops throughout the years. Often, Mike would tell stories about the scrapes he would get into while working cattle such as roping calves with “good mothers,” next to pivots or in feedlots.
Mike liked to have fun. He would often tell of a time when someone’s car was put on blocks just enough so the tires would spin, bajaing with vehicles in unique places, and replying with funny phrases. Some of these also got Mike into trouble such as when a boat rider said: “Dad, I see the bottom!”
Mike spent most of his adult life “fixing things” and “getting it done.” This was easily demonstrated in his work as a mechanic while living in NE. One night, Mike was in a car wreck after which he touched a live electrical powerline. Afterward, the “Bandit” was constantly teaching everyone how to do things in new ways such as tying shoes and changing diapers with one hand. He also attended Black Hills State University and the University of South Dakota attaining a Business administration degree.
Mike found his match in his wife when evaluating whose billiard skills were better. Tammie and Mike were married in September 2004. Three of his proudest moments were when his boys Andrew, Jordan, and Conor were born. He loved to camp, hunt (deer, pheasant, and waterfowl), fish and watch old western movies and Yellowstone with the boys.
Mike’s latest adventure was also his favorite job as a Crop Insurance Agent where clients became his friends and family. Mike was thankful every day for those he worked with over the phone and on his many road trips in the region. Mike would often be driving down the road talking on the phone, eating a cheeseburger while trying to catch farmers.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tammie; sons, Andrew (19), Jordan (13), and Conor (9); mother, Carolyn (Brad) Reis; brother, Joe Herrlein; sisters, Laura Herrlein, Koreana (Lance) Strande, Melissa (Darin) Tillie, Holly (Jesse Turpin) Reis, and Amy (Brandan) Moe; and numerous nephews and nieces.
