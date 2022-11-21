Michael “Mike” Thomas Mitchell, 62, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. After giving his life to Jesus Christ in the weeks leading up to his passing, Mike logged his last mile on this earth on November 10, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. and arrived at his final destination in Heaven. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. His funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Pierre Lakota Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Mike was born on January 29, 1960, in Oxnard, CA, to William Thomas Mitchell and Gay Louise Allen. He grew up in Pierre, SD, and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1978. Mike was an incredibly talented carpenter and handyman. He enjoyed working with his hands and could build pretty much anything he put his mind to. One of Mike’s favorite sayings, from The Red Green Show, was “If the women don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.” He had various jobs throughout his lifetime, but his true calling was being a commercial truck driver. At the time of his passing, Mike was employed with Jim Brock Trucking, Inc. He enjoyed visiting with the many friends he made over the years while hauling freight in South Dakota and North Dakota for Runnings. Mike was a proud and seasoned truck driver who loved the freedom of the open road and was happiest when he was driving down the road in his Freightliner with the sun on his face and the wind at his back.
Mike met his soul mate, Hope Ann Lopez, in August 2002, and they were later united in marriage on August 15, 2015. They celebrated Mike’s birthday and their wedding anniversary every year with a trip to Bismarck, ND, in Mike’s big rig. They always made it a point to stop at Marlin’s Family Restaurant to enjoy the “Belly Buster” breakfast before hitting the road for home. Not only were Mike and Hope soul mates, but they also were best friends who were blessed with a once in a lifetime love that lasted for more than 20 years.
When Mike wasn’t working, he enjoyed cooking prime rib for his family during the holidays, cheering on his favorite football team ~ the Saints, drinking a “cold one” with his friends, playing cribbage and poker, listening to music, and attending various activities and sporting events involving his grandchildren.
Mike was a hardworking, down to earth, simple man who had a great appreciation for all things in life. You could always count on him to bring a smile to your face with his quick wit and his charming sense of humor. Mike will be missed by everyone whose life he touched, and his memory will live on with those that were blessed to share his love of life and the open road.
Mike is survived by his wife, Hope Mitchell; mother, Gay Rhoades; fraternal twin brother, Pat Mitchell and family; sister, Michele Rhoades and family; daughters, Samantha Severin and family and Abbie Mitchell and family; stepsons, Wyatt St. John and family and A.J. Hodgkiss and family; special aunt, Sue Pico and family; uncle, Len Allen and family; 8 granddaughters and 1 grandson; and numerous other relatives.
Mike was preceded in death by his son, Parker Mitchell; father, William Mitchell; stepfather, Rusell “Dick” Rhoades; in-laws, John and Mercedes Lopez; and several other beloved family members.
