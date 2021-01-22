Michael T. Kelley, 72
Michael T. Kelley, 72, of Pierre, passed away on January 21, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with interment following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Mike’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Please note that masks will be required for in person attendance.
Mike was born to James Kenneth and Jeanne (Linn) Kelly on June 11, 1948. He married Laurie Flaagan and to this union was born three sons: Ryan, Jeremy and Matt.
A full life story is available and condolences may be conveyed at www.feigumfh.com. In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
