Michele Marie Lewis, 53, of Pierre, SD, died at home on Monday, October 17, 2022. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior and burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Michele was born on October 24, 1968, to Deborah F. Augustine and Robert W. Doren. She grew up in Fort Pierre. She attended Job Corp in Utah where she earned her GED. She attended Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. Michele married Anthony Lewis and together they had two daughters: Natalie and Chantal. Michele worked at the Crippled Children’s Hospital as a CNA. She eventually moved back to Pierre where she worked at various hotels in the area doing laundry services. Michele enjoyed playing cribbage and reading bible scriptures.
Michele is survived by her daughters Natalie N. Lewis of Pierre and Chantal L. Lewis of Spearfish, her grandson De’Ceon Lamar Lewis, her mother Deborah Augustine, her father Robert W. Doren, her siblings and their families: Jennifer Haukaas, Paul Haukaas, Larry Haukaas Jr., and Robbie Doren, aunts: Pat Tobin, Carla Augustine, Cathy Grubbs, Beverly Doren, Stephanie Augustine, uncles: Otis Doren, Michael Augustine, Morris Augustine, and Jason Augustine, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her beloved cat, who was a great companion, Charlie.
Michele was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Alton and Evelyn Augustine, paternal grandparents Carl and Sue Doren, grandson Stylez Lewis, aunts Ramona Augustine and Alyce Fields, and uncles: Scott Augustine, Alton Augustine, Jackson Augustine, and Charles “Chuck” Doren.
