Michele Marie Lewis, 53, of Pierre, SD, died at home on Monday, October 17, 2022. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior and burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.

