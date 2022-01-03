Mike Mikkelsen, 91, of Agar, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.
Funeral will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Agar Hall, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Agar, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Mike was born on May 6, 1930, in Gettysburg, SD, to Andrew and Margaret (Young) Mikkelsen. He attended Todd School through the 8th grade. He farmed with his father until he joined the Marines (1951-1953). After serving in the Marines, he returned to Sully County and became a lifelong farmer.
He married Margaret McFarling on June 6, 1954, in Fort Pierre, and to this union five sons were born.
He enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, visiting with friends and family, attending his kids’ and grandchildren’s sporting events, and attending auction sales. Mike was a member of many area bowling leagues and bowled for over 52 years! He was also a member of the Agar United Methodist Church, the Sully County Fair Board, and the American Legion.
Mike is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret; his sons: Steve (Pat) Mikkelsen of Agar, Jerry (Jo) Mikkelsen of Fort Pierre, Jay (Connie) Mikkelsen of Agar, Michael (Jill) Mikkelsen of Yankton, and Kelly (Michelle) Mikkelsen of Pierre; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Nancy) Weischedel; sisters-in-law: Lavonne Weischedel, Betty Boyle, and Donna Thaden; and brother-in-law, Charles (Linda) McFarling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret (Young) Mikkelsen; mother, Mary Weischedel; brothers: Howard, Dale, and Jake Weischedel; sisters: Olive Silbaugh, Francis Zebroski, and Margaret Menninger; sisters-in-law: Shirley Swan, Patty Wernli, Lois McFarling, and brothers-in-law: James McFarling, Marvin Swan, and Art Boyle.
Memorials may be directed to the Agar United Methodist, PO Box 103, Agar, SD 57520. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements, (www.familyfuneralhome.net).
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Mikkelsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.