Mike Mitchell

Michael “Mike” Thomas Mitchell, 62, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. After giving his life to Jesus Christ in the weeks leading up to his passing, Mike logged his last mile on this earth on November 10, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. and arrived at his final destination in Heaven. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. His funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Pierre Lakota Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Dec 3
Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
6:00PM
Lakota Chapel
2125 E Park St
Pierre, SD 57501
