Monte Curry, 91, of Pierre passed away on Friday, July 14th 2023, at Avantara in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pierre, with burial to follow at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Isburg Funeral Chapel has been placed in care of the arrangements.
Monte was born on March 3rd, 1932 in Midland, South Dakota to Esther (Sandal) and Monte Curry, Sr. His family moved to Pierre in the early 40’s, where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Pierre High School in 1951. While growing up in Pierre, he met and fell in love with Kitty L. Berry (Curry). They were married on July 12th, 1952 and had a bond that would last for the next 70 years. Monte was called to serve in the Korean war from July 1952 through April 1954. After Monte returned home from the service, they made their home in Pierre where they raised their 5 children and Monte started his new construction company. The last of the great Renaissance Men, it did not matter what the problem was, he could fix it; carpenter, plumber, truck driver, asphalt, sheet rock, paint……. ANYTHING!!! His legacy manifesting in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and the community of people he knew and helped over his long life of service. He NEVER met a stranger, anyone who knew him was inspired by him, and felt it was an honor to call him a friend. Monte will always be remembered for his large library of OLE and LENA jokes that always kept his friends and family laughing.
Left to mourn his loss are his children: Mona (Rick) Deering, Holli (Scott) Gould, Jay Curry and Kathy (Keith) Farber. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Hyde (Curry) daughters-in-law Suzanne Curry and Cathy (Nold) Curry; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kitty L. Curry, and his son Jeff Curry.
