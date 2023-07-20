Monte Curry

Monte Curry, 91, of Pierre passed away on Friday, July 14th 2023, at Avantara in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pierre, with burial to follow at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Isburg Funeral Chapel has been placed in care of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Monte Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

