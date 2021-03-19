Muriel Lea Smit, 69, of Hitchcock formerly of Pierre, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on Thursday, March 25th, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm. Interment will be at 1:00 pm Friday March 26th at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Muriel was born on November 14, 1951, to Leslie and Margaret (Klein) Smit in Sioux Falls. Muriel attended school in Sioux Falls and in later years received her GED. She graduated from Mitchell Technical School in 1975 from the secretarial program. She worked at Edward’s Dress Shop in Sioux Falls and worked 27 years as custodian at Pierre Public School District.
Muriel loved collecting angels. Muriel was a kind and generous person. She was also a foster parent for many years.
Muriel is survived by her daughter Tammi (Beirne) Johnson of Pierre, SD; grandchildren Kevin (Emily Weber) Hughes and great grandsons Camden and Cooper of Pierre, SD; Kayla (David) Bonrud of Pierre, SD; Talia Johnson of Brookings, SD; adopted son Justin (Misty) Barry and family of Pierre, SD; special friends Diana Peterson of Pierre, SD; Ray Halbur of Hitchcock, SD; and numerous cousins.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Margaret, brother Kevin and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.