Myrna Joyce Brown
Myrna Joyce Brown passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home in Rapid City, SD.
Myrna was born in Saint Maries, ID, on October 13, 1940, to Artie Merwyn Adams and Gertrude Genevieve (Genny) Hutchinson. She started her primary school in Letcher, SD, in 1942 before moving to Albin, WY, in 1947, where she continued her education. In 1954, her family moved to Kingston, WA, where Myrna spent her high school years graduating from North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, WA.
In 1959, while living in Blunt, SD, Myrna met Glen R. Brown of Harrold, SD, and on November 13, 1960, they married. The young couple lived in California and Hawaii while Glen served in the United States Marine Corps. After their Pacific travels, Myrna and Glen lived most of their married life in Sisseton, SD, raising their son, Wesley.
While in Sisseton, Myrna worked at Westside Elementary School from 1969 to 2002, as their school librarian. The career brought her much joy and many friends, and she enjoyed going to high school basketball games and craft club throughout the years.
In 2003, Myrna moved to Spearfish, SD to enjoy her retirement playing cards with the neighbors and working in the Hickory House kitchen.
Myrna also enjoyed traveling with her sisters and friends, rekindling old school year friendships, and visiting Elvis’ home in Memphis, TN; many shows in Branson, MO; and returning to Bainbridge Island, WA, where she went to high school.
She is remembered as bringing joy everywhere she went and her infectious laughter. She was an incredible mother who was always proud and supportive of her son. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. “Godspeed our dear angel.”
Preceding her in rest are her sons Casey Glen Brown and Charles Waylon Brown; brother, Gerald Adams; father Merwyn Adams and her mother Genny (Hutchinson) Adams.
Surviving members of her family include her son Wesley D. Brown (Toinette I. Brown); granddaughter Ambrosia Brown, great-granddaughter Persephonie Cox, great-grandson Elijah W. Cox, great-granddaughter Seraphina A. Sparano; grandson Zachary T. Brown (Sophie Brown), great-granddaughter Norah I. Brown; sisters: Linda J. Early (George Early) Carol J. Pointer and Lavetamae J. Carrier.
There will be a celebration of life and the interment of her ashes in the spring of 2023. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
