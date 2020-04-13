Myron Kusler, 86, of Pierre, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Myron was born November 30, 1933, to John and Amelia (Maier) Kusler.
He is survived by his wife Mabel, daughters: Vicky (Mike) Dix of Sioux Falls, SD; Sharon (Troy) Bren of Arvada, CO; Julie (Brad) Samuelson, Pierre, SD, along with a host of grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be broadcast live at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at www.feigumfh.com. You can reserve a “virtual” seat at his service by emailing myheartispresent@yahoo.com or by calling Feigum Funeral Home at (605)224-4902 and a heart with your name will be placed on an unfilled chair. Myron’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Memorial Church in lieu of flowers. A full life story can be viewed at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.