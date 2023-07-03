Nancy Lee Hoyme passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on June 25, 2023.
Nancy was born on July 24, 1953, to Robert and Gertrude (Trudy) Ahrendt in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She grew up in Northwest Iowa and South West Minnesota; graduating from High School in Hills, MN. Nancy joined the United States Army as a member of the Army Nurse Corps, later receiving a Medical Discharge. Committed to dedicating her life to helping others, especially children after the tragic loss of her twin sons Jonathan and Thomas, Nancy received a degree in Social Work from Augustana University.
She moved to Pierre, South Dakota in 1988 with her children Nikki, Jess, and Mike. There she worked as a social worker for Children’s Special Health Services, Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and St. Mary’s Hospice. She retired in 2018 and moved to Waterloo, Iowa to be closer to her beloved granddaughter Emilie and grandson Jeremiah. Becoming a grandmother was a true joy for Nancy. Her infectious smile, comforting hugs, love for gardening and flowers, and huge loving heart are a few of the many lasting legacies that her children and grandchildren carry on from Nancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nikki Hoyme (Clint Haffner), Jess Oltman (Dan Oltman), and Mike Hoyme (Tabetha Williams); her grandchildren Emilie and Jeremiah Oltman; her brother Paul Ahrendt and her cousins and friends that she made throughout her life helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sons, Jonathan and Thomas.
Per Nancy’s request, no formal funeral services will be held. The family requests that you take time to support the things Nancy was passionate about: animals, helping others, and nature.
