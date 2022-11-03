Nancy Louise Tucker, nee Henkins, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and John von Seggern in Hilton Head, SC, where she was living. She was surrounded by her daughters, Gayle von Seggern and Desiree Tucker-Sorini, her beloved sons-in-law, John von Seggern and Ron Sorini, and one of her granddaughters, Analea von Seggern. She is survived by her husband, William E. Tucker (“Tuck”), her sisters Patricia Hall and Della Riis, brother-in-law Ron Riis, her six grandchildren, Christopher, Leah, and Marissa Sorini and JT, Analea, and Kaylea von Seggern, and many nephews and nieces she cherished. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth Henkins, Lepha, nee Dodge, her sister Suzanne Pries and her brothers-in-law, Roger Pries and John Hall.
She was born in Lame Deer, MT, where her father worked as a principal and her mother was a nurse. Nancy spent her formative years in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School and going to St. John’s Nursing school. She married her high school sweetheart, Tuck in 1955. With their marriage, they began their travel adventures, living in Washington D.C., Grand Junction, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, Norman, OK, Denver, CO, and McLean, VA. As a nurse practitioner, Nancy was able to find a job after every move, working in many areas of medicine including women’s health and family medicine. With each change, Nancy maintained her commitment to community, passion to heal others, and devotion to her family. She was the beloved center of every community she joined.
Nancy was many things: a dedicated daughter, a beloved older sister to three incredibly close siblings, a devoted and loving wife to Tuck, an extraordinary mother and role model to her two daughters, a fun and caring Gaga to her six grandchildren and their friends who adored her, a wonderful friend to so many who she frequently called to share her stories with, a faithful Christian, a kindhearted volunteer, and so much more to anyone who met her. Nancy had an incredible way of touching those who were lucky enough to cross paths with her and will be dearly missed by those of us still on earth.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, with a reception to follow, at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1125 Savile Ln, McLean, VA. Private Interment will be held for family at the National Memorial Park King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 13.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund in honor of Nancy Louise Tucker and her years of graciously caretaking for her husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.