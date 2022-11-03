Nancy Louise Tucker

Nancy Louise Tucker, nee Henkins, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and John von Seggern in Hilton Head, SC, where she was living. She was surrounded by her daughters, Gayle von Seggern and Desiree Tucker-Sorini, her beloved sons-in-law, John von Seggern and Ron Sorini, and one of her granddaughters, Analea von Seggern. She is survived by her husband, William E. Tucker (“Tuck”), her sisters Patricia Hall and Della Riis, brother-in-law Ron Riis, her six grandchildren, Christopher, Leah, and Marissa Sorini and JT, Analea, and Kaylea von Seggern, and many nephews and nieces she cherished. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth Henkins, Lepha, nee Dodge, her sister Suzanne Pries and her brothers-in-law, Roger Pries and John Hall.

