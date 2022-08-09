Neil Miller

Neil Wade Miller, 50, of Pierre, SD, passed away on June 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd at the Chapelle Cemetery at DeGrey. Isburg Funeral Chapel has been placed in care of the arrangements.

