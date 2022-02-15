Nelda Titus

Nelda Titus

Nelda Titus

Nelda Titus, age 97, of Watertown, SD, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Watertown. Pastor Janine and Pastor Craig Rew-Werling will officiate. Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Watertown, SD. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown. Pallbearers will be John Sievers, Josh Sievers, Allison Bigaouette, Jon Bigaouette, Caroline Popenfoose and Andy Popenfoose.

Nelda Fern was born September 23, 1924, to William and Tena (Valentine) Mundhenke in Willow Lake, South Dakota. She grew up in Willow Lake and graduated in 1942. She graduated from Huron College in 1965, earning her teaching degree.

Nelda married John “Jack” Titus on June 8, 1947, at Willow Lake. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. They lived in Turton, Willow Lake, Pierre and Watertown. She taught at Jefferson elementary School in Pierre for many years.

Always curious, Nelda enjoyed traveling, reading, cross puzzles, sewing and Bible study. She also enjoyed quilting, needlework, gardening and of course her family!

She was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church and Retired Teachers. She was a volunteer at the Caring Club House and hospital auxiliary.

Grateful to have shared in her life are her children, JaNell (Jim) Kinsel of White Bear Lake, MN; Rollin (Karen) Titus of Cannon Falls, MN, and children, Allison (Jon) and Caroline (Andy); Julie (Larry) Sievers of Bridgewater, SD, and children, John (Meghan) and Josh (Melinda); eight precious great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marlene Johnson and Sheila Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; brother and sister-in-law, Delfred and Violet Mundhenke; and brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson and Paul Day.

Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel serving the family — www.wightandcomes.com.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Friday, February 18, 2022
5:00PM-6:30PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
1617 14th Ave NE
WATERTOWN, SD 57201
Feb 19
Service
Saturday, February 19, 2022
2:00PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
1617 14th Ave NE
WATERTOWN, SD 57201
