Nelva E. Louder
Nelva E. Louder, 89, of Rapid City, SD, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
There will be a luncheon from 12:00 PM — 2:00 PM at the Moose Lodge (841 E Saint Patrick St, Rapid City) prior to the family going to the cemetery.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.