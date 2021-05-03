Nelva E. Louder

Nelva E. Louder, 89, of Rapid City, SD, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

There will be a luncheon from 12:00 PM — 2:00 PM at the Moose Lodge (841 E Saint Patrick St, Rapid City) prior to the family going to the cemetery.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com

Service information

May 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
12:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
May 5
Luncheon
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moose Lodge
841 E Saint Patrick St
Rapid City, SD 57701
