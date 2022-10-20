Netta Lammon
Netta Lammon, 93, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 24, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre.

Service information

Oct 24
Service
Monday, October 24, 2022
11:00AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
103 N Taylor Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
