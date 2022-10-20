Netta Lammon, 93, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 24, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre.
Netta was born on May 10, 1929, in Cheyenne Agency, SD to Charles Artis Hackett and Mollie (Frenier) Hackett. She grew up in Fort Pierre, attending Stanley County Public Schools and graduating from Stanley County High School. She married Donald Lammon on July 10, 1949. They were married for 73 years.
She enjoyed crocheting pot holders and making plum and chokecherry jelly for family and friends. She also enjoyed the Senior Citizens Center in Ft. Pierre and her church friends from Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Netta is survived by her husband Donald S. Lammon, Ft. Pierre, her daughter Sharmon (Norman) Kallio, Grass Lake, MI; grandchildren, Jason (Amy West) Kallio; Julie (Huyland) Bryant, Jodie Kallio, and Jimmy (Kasey) Lammon, great-grandchildren Wyatt; Huyland; Maylee; Sadie, brother William (Kathy) Hackett, Sturgis, SD, and sister Rose Lee Jacob, Port St. Joe, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Robert “Bobby” Lammon, great-granddaughter Alana Bryant, brother Louis “Bud” Hackett, sisters Evyline “Bitsy” Duncan; Marie “Tiny” Gannon; Ona Clark; Anna Marie Meininger.
Memorials can be directed to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre, SD.
