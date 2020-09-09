Nita Strickland Colson, 81
Nita Strickland Colson was born on October 12, 1938, to James W. and Carrie Nita Leavelle Strickland. She was the youngest of 12 children. Her mother passed away when Nita was just 4 years old and she was raised by her older siblings and her dad.
In January of 1958 she married the love of her life, Clyde Colson, in Earth, Texas. In April of that year they moved to Blunt, South Dakota, where they have lived ever since. She was employed at the ASCS office in Ft. Pierre until she decided to be a stay at home mom to raise their three children.
At that time she became a Mary Kay dealer and sold cosmetics for many years. Nita loved shopping, cooking for family get-togethers and the Colson farm crew, and traveling back to Texas to see her family each year. But mostly she loved spending time with Clyde and you could find her riding in the pickup with Clyde on one of their junking adventures. She was also involved in Eastern Star, Calvary Baptist church and school activities. But in Nita’s heart, the most important titles she had were Mrs., Mom, and Gramma. She took those job titles serious and did a remarkable job. She loved her family and made them her priority. Her family was truly blessed to have her.
Nita is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Clyde; their children Colleen (Randy) Pool, Carl (Joy), and Clayton (Polly); grandchildren Jeff (Molly) Pool, Shelbi Pool, Alyssa (Brice) Sutton, Taryn Colson, Willie Colson, and Gavin Colson; extra grands she was blessed with Audrey and Grant Johnson and Brenna and Gracie Dimmitt; great grandchildren Harper and Max Pool and Ruby and Stella Sutton; daughter in laws Michelle Colson and Andrea Krueger, and Clyde’s sisters and brother and sister in law.
Having moved so far from home as a young bride, Nita found friends that became “family” and remained family until the end. Those included the AJ Williams family and the Butch and Genita DeSautell family and the many families that worked with the family through the years to establish and grow Colson Farms.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, her nine siblings and their spouses, her in-laws Clyde and Evolee Colson, Clyde’s sister and brother in laws, and special friend Reba Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local church or hospice group or send a memorial to her family and it will go to Nita’s church, Calvary Baptist Church in Blunt or the local hospice. Nita’s church family has always been important to her and while it was only needed a short time, hospice care was also important. The compassionate care provided by the doctors and nurses at Avera in Pierre and Highmore Health Care was also much appreciated.
Visitation for Nita will be on Thursday, September 10th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm. Her funeral service will be at 10:30am on Friday, September 11th at Calvary Baptist Church in Blunt. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. The funeral will be broadcast live at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Nita’s obituary page.
