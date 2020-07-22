Nolan Porter Nuttall, 83
Nolan Porter Nuttall, 83, of Sully County, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00am, Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Sully County Fairgrounds with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Onida Cemetery. If you are unable to attend Porter’s service it will be broadcast live at www.feigum fh.com
Nolan Porter Nuttall was born September 5,1936, in Amherst, Texas. He was the second of six sons born to Nolan and Lucile Nuttall. He married Sharon Moore from Centerville, SD, and they raised two children- Jamy and Will.
Condolences may be conveyed and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
