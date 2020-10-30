Norma Jean (Gould) Musick, 88
On October 28, 2020, Norma Jean (Gould) Musick passed away at home with family in Pierre, South Dakota, at the age of 88.
Norma Jean was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1931, to Stanley and Alice (Cole) Gould. They homesteaded in the Badlands of South Dakota near Cedar Pass. In the early 1940’s, they moved to Pierre, when many farmers and ranchers were required to sell their land holdings in the Badlands. She attended Rousseau School in elementary and then went to high school in Pierre. Norma went to Union College in Lincoln Nebraska and Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, South Dakota, and received her teaching certificate.
Norma taught school for eight years in South Dakota rural country schools, the Pierre Seventh-day Adventist school, and at Holbrook Indian School in Arizona. On November 1, 1959, she married Roy Musick, Jr. Together they had two children Pamela (Musick) Scott and Doyle Musick. Norma and Roy farmed and ranched, raising cattle and sheep. She later worked for the State Auditor’s office while continuing to keep livestock.
Norma had strong love for her family, the land and animals, and her belief in God. She was happy, content and a positive beacon in her home, community and church.
Norma is survived by her two children, Pamela Scott and Doyle Musick (Melody); her grandchildren, Cassandra Robertson (Brian), Samuel Steele, Colton Musick (Melissa Morris) and Carson Musick; her great grandchildren; Emma Robertson, Zoey Robertson and Bryndle Musick and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Musick; parents, Stanley and Alice Gould; and brothers: Russell Gould, Wayne Gould and Edward Gould.
A viewing will be take place Monday evening, November 2nd, from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel, 439 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501. Masks are required for the viewing. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, November 3rd, at 2 p.m. at the Pierre Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1220 E Robinson Ave, Pierre, SD 57501. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
