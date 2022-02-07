Odean Solberg
Odean Solberg, 93, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. Odean’s family asks that masks please be worn for in person attendance. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Odean was born on a farm near Bradley, South Dakota, on January 19, 1929, to Martin and Hazel (Sparby) Solberg. He was the oldest of six children who grew up on the family farm. Odean attended a one-room country school up until eighth grade.
He attended Garden City High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Donna Zugschwerdt. He graduated in 1947. Following his graduation, he continued farming with his family. He and Donna were married on May 27, 1951. On September 29, 1951, he entered the U.S. Army where he served in the Third Infantry Division with heavy artillery for the Korean War. For his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with Three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Ambassador for Peace Medal. He was discharged from the army in January of 1953 and received $300 muster out pay. He returned home and leased farm land near Henry, SD.
In 1961, he and his wife decided to leave farming behind and continued his education in Minneapolis studying computers. Post-graduation he moved to Pierre with his wife and their five children. He worked for the State of South Dakota for the DOT automated computer system. He later worked for Automatic Vendors up until retirement at the age of 68.
Odean was a member of American Legion, Odd Fellows, Moose Lodge, First United Methodist Church, Ballroom Swishers Dance Club, National Rifle Association, and served as Commander of the VFW.
His belief in serving others lasted throughout his life. He volunteered with the honor guard promoting military rights for veterans and as a color guard for veteran programs. Every year you could find him in the 4th of July parade carrying the flag with honor.
Odean’s family was of utmost importance in his life and he was always there to support them in every up and down in life. The family shared many great moments gathering in the Black Hills every Labor Day for the past 35 years. The memories made will forever be cherished.
Odean is survived by his wife Donna, children Dwight (Kathy), Marcia, Todd (Troy), Craig, Noel, Denise (Curtis), eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and special friends Jerry Gooding and Sue Bourk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice Wookey (Solberg), brother-in-law Marvin Ness, sister-in-law Darlene Solberg, niece Marcella Ness, nephew Mark Hofer, brother-in-law Keith Zugschwerdt, mother-in-law Fern Zugschwerdt (Flynn), father-in-law Vernie Zugschwerdt, and daughter-in-law Carol Solberg (Nordlund).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
