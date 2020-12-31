Ollie Redden, 92
Ollie Redden, 92, of Pierre, passed away December 30, 2020, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. Masks will be required for in person attendance. Ollie’s funeral mass will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Ollie was born on January 17, 1928, to Helen and Al Redden in Oahe, S.D. Ollie graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1947. Following high school he worked in Alaska, then served in the Korean War, stationed in France.
Ollie married Angie Vogl on December 31, 1955 in Athens, Wisconsin. They made their home in Pierre, where they were blessed with three children: Bob, Lori and Karen. While raising their family they managed rental properties. Ollie loved working with wood and restoring furniture. He enjoyed restoring his garage sale and auction finds back to their original beauty. Ollie loved old cars and restored a 1949 Willys Jeepster and a 1947 Willys panel wagon. He also helped run the original Oahe Speedway for many years. Ollie was very dedicated to veterans, driving veterans to the VA for more than 30 years. While he wasn’t a fan of vegetables himself, he loved gardening and giving his bounty of vegetables to family and friends. He was a member of the Prairie Rattlers Antique Car Club and St John’s Catholic Church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children: son Bob (Brenda) Redden of Pierre, daughter Lori Redden of Pierre, and daughter Karen (Wade) Pogany of Pierre; granddaughters: Jennifer (Brandon) Kirchner of Yankton, Sarah (Tanner) Wald of Yankton and Ashley Redden of Ocean Side, California, along with three great grandchildren: Nora and Thomas Kirchner and Andrew Wald.
Ollie was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Angie.
A memorial has been established in his name with proceeds benefiting the Capital City Band.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
